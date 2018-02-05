iTWire

Home Open Source SUSE releases live patching for big iron, real-time OS update

SUSE releases live patching for big iron, real-time OS update

Germany-based Linux vendor SUSE Linux has launched live patching for its enterprise Linux distribution that runs on IBM Power Systems and also a service pack for its real-tine enterprise distribution that will enable systems running it to handle both real-time and non-real-time workloads on a single virtual machine.

The live patching technology is the same that was developed for x86 systems back in 2014. SUSE formally announced the availability of the module for this at its annual conference in November that year.

When the code for live patching, a technology known as kGraft, was first released, chief kernel developer Vojtěch Pavlík said: "Providing quick and reliable response to unscheduled patching needs without requiring the shutting down or rebooting of any number of servers will increase the stability, cost efficiency and security of enterprise customers' environments.

"This technology will enhance uptime in mission-critical environments."
“Customers’ business success often relies on nonstop IT,” said Gerald Pfeifer, vice-president of Products and Technology Programmes at SUSE (seen below).

“Live Patching for IBM Power Systems and the latest Real Time update provide more uptime and predictability in the enterprise data centre, which are essential to customers’ ability to satisfy the demands of business-critical workloads.

gerard pfeifer2 big

"In turn, they are able to meet the demands of their own customers more effectively, quickly adapting to changing market conditions and maximising economic efficiency.”

Stefanie Chiras, vice-president, IBM Systems Group, said, “As a cognitive solutions and cloud platform company, IBM is changing industries around the world. A key part of this transformation is modernising underlying infrastructure so it is highly reliable, high performing, secure and agile and it can fully leverage the data and investments in our customers’ enterprises.

"We’ve always worked hand in hand with partners like SUSE to deliver these capabilities. Live patching for the IBM Power Systems portfolio is another important step in this transformation and will help accelerate outcomes for thousands of clients worldwide.”

LEARN HOW TO BE A SUCCESSFUL MVNO

Did you know: 1 in 10 mobile services in Australia use an MVNO, as more consumers are turning away from the big 3 providers?

The Australian mobile landscape is changing, and you can take advantage of it.

Any business can grow its brand (and revenue) by adding mobile services to their product range.

From telcos to supermarkets, see who’s found success and learn how they did it in the free report ‘Rise of the MVNOs’.

This free report shows you how to become a successful MVNO:

· Track recent MVNO market trends
· See who’s found success with mobile
· Find out the secret to how they did it
· Learn how to launch your own MVNO service

DOWNLOAD NOW!

Tagged under
Sam Varghese

website statistics

A professional journalist with decades of experience, Sam for nine years used DOS and then Windows, which led him to start experimenting with GNU/Linux in 1998. Since then he has written widely about the use of both free and open source software, and the people behind the code. His personal blog is titled Irregular Expression.

Latest from Sam Varghese

Related items

More in this category: « New beta of openSUSE Leap open to testers
back to top

Services

Company

 

 

 

 

 

Connect