SUSE releases live patching for big iron, real-time OS update

Germany-based Linux vendor SUSE Linux has launched live patching for its enterprise Linux distribution that runs on IBM Power Systems and also a service pack for its real-tine enterprise distribution that will enable systems running it to handle both real-time and non-real-time workloads on a single virtual machine.

The live patching technology is the same that was developed for x86 systems back in 2014. SUSE formally announced the availability of the module for this at its annual conference in November that year.

When the code for live patching, a technology known as kGraft, was first released, chief kernel developer Vojtěch Pavlík said: "Providing quick and reliable response to unscheduled patching needs without requiring the shutting down or rebooting of any number of servers will increase the stability, cost efficiency and security of enterprise customers' environments.

"This technology will enhance uptime in mission-critical environments."

“Customers’ business success often relies on nonstop IT,” said Gerald Pfeifer, vice-president of Products and Technology Programmes at SUSE

“Live Patching for IBM Power Systems and the latest Real Time update provide more uptime and predictability in the enterprise data centre, which are essential to customers’ ability to satisfy the demands of business-critical workloads.

"In turn, they are able to meet the demands of their own customers more effectively, quickly adapting to changing market conditions and maximising economic efficiency.”

Stefanie Chiras, vice-president, IBM Systems Group, said, “As a cognitive solutions and cloud platform company, IBM is changing industries around the world. A key part of this transformation is modernising underlying infrastructure so it is highly reliable, high performing, secure and agile and it can fully leverage the data and investments in our customers’ enterprises.

"We’ve always worked hand in hand with partners like SUSE to deliver these capabilities. Live patching for the IBM Power Systems portfolio is another important step in this transformation and will help accelerate outcomes for thousands of clients worldwide.”