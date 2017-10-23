iTWire

Home Open Source Nextcloud to be available on 'free' smartphone

Nextcloud to be available on 'free' smartphone

Purism, a company that has successfully raised money to build the first smartphone that uses free software, has said it will be partnering with file sync and share solution company Nextcloud to build encrypted storage products and services.

The announcement comes on the back of Nextcloud's announcement that it will provide end-to-end encryption upgrades in version 13 of the product.

Purism has its own Linux-based operating system known as Pure OS which it installs on computing devices that it sells.

The smartphone is named Librem 5 and is expected to be released in 2018. It is being built in partnership with KDE, a desktop project that is used on Linux desktops.
“Having Nextcloud applications built into the Librem 5, as well as default within PureOS, will help people have a convenient, ethical encrypted file storage service alongside other easy-to-use defaults,” said Todd Weaver, founder and chief executive of Purism.

Jos Poortvliet, co-founder and head of Marketing at Nextcloud, said: “Partnering with Purism gets our software directly into the hands of customers, making their lives easier with security and privacy protection built in."

The company said it planned to include Nextcloud in the Librem 5 phone, as well as within PureOS for its Librem 13 and Librem 15 laptops.

Additionally, Purism will be discussing with Nextcloud about a future Purism NAS that runs completely free software including Nextcloud and services.

“Nextcloud follows our strict beliefs in digital rights for people, and this partnership is a clear win for users by merging convenience and ethics together into simple products,” Weaver added.

LEARN NBN TRICKS AND TRAPS WITH FREE NBN SURVIVAL GUIDE

Did you know: Key business communication services may not work on the NBN?

Would your office survive without a phone, fax or email?

Avoid disruption and despair for your business.

Learn the NBN tricks and traps with your FREE 10-page NBN Business Survival Guide

The NBN Business Survival Guide answers your key questions:

· When can I get NBN?
· Will my business phones work?
· Will fax & EFTPOS be affected?
· How much will NBN cost?
· When should I start preparing?

DOWNLOAD NOW!

Tagged under
Sam Varghese

website statistics

A professional journalist with decades of experience, Sam for nine years used DOS and then Windows, which led him to start experimenting with GNU/Linux in 1998. Since then he has written widely about the use of both free and open source software, and the people behind the code. His personal blog is titled Irregular Expression.

Latest from Sam Varghese

Related items

More in this category: « SUSE spreads the open source message – through videos
back to top

Services

Company

 

 

 

 

 

Connect